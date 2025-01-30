Video: Stewart F. Lane Unpacks the History of the Iconic Palace Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway-lovers know that the legendary Palace Theatre has gone through quite a transformation over the last several years. But what happened at the Palace before now?Stewart F. Lane is taking readers behind the curtain in It Happened at The Palace- your all-access pass to the epic saga of one of the most famous theatres in the world.

From its opulent Vaudeville roots to its star-studded Broadway nights, the Palace Theatre has been a beacon of entertainment, surviving the ebb and flow of time and taste. Lane, with his unparalleled expertise in theatrical productions, guides you through the grandeur and the grit of the theatre's past, the ambitious renovation that restored its former glory, and its enduring legacy in the heart of New York City.

More than a historical account; it's a love letter to the performing arts, a chronicle of New York's cultural evolution, and a business saga of revival and triumph. With an insider's perspective and more than 175 photographs, the author reveal untold stories, intimate portraits of stage legends, and the intricate process of preserving a landmark not only of bricks and mortar but of dreams and memories.

Watch in this video as Lane chats with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about the venue's incredible history and purchase your own copy today!