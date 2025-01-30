Video: Meet the Cast of DAKAR 2000

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Next up at Manhattan Theatre Club is the world premiere of Rajiv Joseph's Dakar 2000, directed by May Adrales, and starring Abubakr Ali and Mia Barron.

The play is loosely based on Joseph's own experiences in Senegal over two decades ago. "The play is about a clueless Peace Corps volunteer at the turn of the millennium who get sucked into the world of global espionage without even knowing it," he explained during a break from rehearsals. "It's within the lens of a spy thriller, but it's also a love story and an examination of our world 25 years after the millennium."