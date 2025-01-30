Video: Inside Opening Night of ENGLISH on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The best of Broadway gathered at the Todd Haimes Theatre last week to celebrate opening night of English- Sanaz Toossi's Pulitzer Prize-winning play English, directed by Knud Adams.

The comedy unfolds in an Iranian classroom where adult English learners practice for their proficiency exam. As they leapfrog through a linguistic playground, their wildly different dreams, frustrations, and secrets come to light. Can they overcome the limits of language to discover what they really want to say?

"The success of the play around the world has created so much opportunity for so many artists," Adams explained on opening night. "I was just really honored to be Sanaz's chosen partner in making sure that the play is authentic and beautiful and disrupts some of our audiences' associations with what that world might look like onstage."

Marjan Neshat, who plays Marjan, echoed his sentiments. "It feels like cliche to say that this is a dream come true, but nothing in my life, being an immigrant kid, was leading to this... it feels really special."