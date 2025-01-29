Video: Joey Fatone is Living His Best Broadway Life in & JULIET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's been over two decades since pop icon Joey Fatone last appeared on Broadway in Little Shop of Horrors. Now he's back and singing a score much closer to his heart. The *NSYNC member joined the company of & Juliet, in which he will play Lance through March 16.

"Lance is funny, quirky," he explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "He's very stern with his son and he wants him to get married or join the army like his brothers. It's a turn of events where he is so wound up that he's not really seeing his son and wanting him to be happy."

The irony of the casting? "I don't even sing an *NSYNC song," he joked. "It's fun. I've sang many Backstreet Boys songs before and I think it's funny when people don't understand that Max Martin wrote a bunch of our songs and they sound sort of similar because he produced them!"