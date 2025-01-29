Video: Liza Minnelli Talks About Father Vincente in LIZA: A TRULY TERRIFIC ABSOLUTELY TRUE STORY Clip

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a clip from Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story, Broadway legend Liza Minnelli recalls her father Vincente, who directed many iconic movie musicals.

"Father inspired me with everything, especially art" Minnelli explains in a clip from the new documentary, which is now in theaters. "And from watching him direct everybody else, he was a tyrant!" Liza's father Vincente was a director of both stage and film, with screen credits that included Meet Me in St. Louis (which starred Liza's mother Judy Garland), An American in Paris, and Gigi. Watch the full clip here!

Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story is the new documentary from the writer/director Bruce David Klein about the Broadway legend. The film brings the dazzling, complex period of Liza Minnelli's life in the 1970s, just after the tragic death of her mother, into focus. It also shines a light on her extraordinary mentors which include Kay Thompson, Fred Ebb, Charles Aznavour, Halston, and Bob Fosse, and features participation from many friends who know her well – Michael Feinstein, Mia Farrow, Ben Vereen, Joel Grey, and the late Chita Rivera, along with the star herself.

The film, a production of Atlas Media Corp, makes its way onto the silver screen via Zeitgeist Films in association with Kino Lorber. The movie opened Jan. 24, 2025 at IFC Center in New York, Jan. 31 at Laemmle’s Royal in Los Angeles and Town Center in Encino, and is also screening regionally. The theatrical release comes after the film’s world premiere at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival and sold-out screenings at Hamptons Film Festival, Provincetown Film Festival and as a Centerpiece at the NewFest LGBTQ+ Film Festival. Take a look at the full screening schedule below.

Screening Schedule

IFC Center- New York, NY- OPENS JANUARY 24TH!

Barrymore Film Center- Fort Lee, NJ- JAN 26 ONLY!

Hot Docs Cinema- Toronto, ON- JAN 31 & Feb 2 ONLY!

Harkin's Shea 14- Scottsdale, AZ- OPENS JANUARY 31!

Sedona Film-Mary D. Fisher Theater- Sedona, AZ- OPENS JANUARY 31!

Vancouver International Film Center- Vancouver, BC- OPENS JANUARY 31!

Camelot- Palm Springs, CA- OPENS JANUARY 31!

Tropic Cinema- Key West, FL- OPENS JANUARY 31!

Mayfair Theatre- Ottawa, ON- OPENS JANUARY 31!

Riviera Theater- Santa Barbara, CA- OPENS JANUARY 31!

Laemmle Town Center- Encino, CA- OPENS JANUARY 31!

Laemmle Royal- Los Angeles, CA- OPENS JANUARY 31!

Time & Space Ltd.- Hudson, NY- OPENS JANUARY 31!

Savor Cinema- Fort Lauderdale, FL- FEB 1 - 6 ONLY!

Fox Theater- Toronto, ON- FEB 2 ONLY!

The Avon- Stamford, CT- FEB 5 ONLY!

Cinestudio- Hartford, CT- FEBRUARY 7-9 ONLY!

Regent Theater- Arlington, MA- FEB 7-9 ONLY!

Laemmle Noho 7- North Hollywood, CA- OPENS FEB 7!

Cinema Paradiso- Hollywood, FL- FEB 14-20 ONLY!

Esquire- Cincinnati, OH- OPENS FEB 21!

The Dietrich Theater- Tunkhannock, PA- FEB 23, 28, MAR 6 & 9 ONLY!

The Belcourt- Nashville, TN- FEB 24 ONLY!

Triplex Cinema- Great Barrington, MA- FEB 28- MAR 6 ONLY!

The Roxie Cinema- San Francisco, CA- OPENS FEB 28!

Bedford Playhouse- Bedford, NY- FEB 28- MAR 6 ONLY!

The Moviehouse- Millerton, NY- FEB 28- MAR 6 ONLY!

Pelham Picture House- Pelham, NY- FEB 28- MAR 6 ONLY!

United Westerly- Westerly, RI- FEB 28-MAR 6 ONLY!

State Theater- Modesto, CA- MARCH 7-13 ONLY!

Sie Film Center- Denver, CO- OPENS MARCH 7!

Harris Theater- Pittsburgh, PA- OPENS MARCH 7!

Lakeside Theater- Rangeley, ME- OPENS MARCH 21!