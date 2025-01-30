Video: Adam Lambert Celebrates His Birthday at CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last night, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club and Pride Live/Stonewall National Monument Visitors Center celebrated GRAMMY Award nominee Adam Lambert’s birthday with a special curtain call featuring the audience at the August Wilson Theatre singing “Happy Birthday” as a giant pineapple-shaped birthday cake was revealed on-stage. Check out a video from the celebration here!

Yesterday evening’s performance was a special benefit performance for Pride Live which Lambert has been a longtime supporter, including serving as a founding partner of the recently opened Stonewall National Monument Visitors Center, the country’s first national park recognizing the contributions of LGBTQIA+ people. For more information about Pride Live and the Stonewall National Monument Visitors Center, please visit www.pridelive.org

There are only eight weeks left to see Lambert and Auli’i Cravalho in Cabaret. As previously announced, both will play their final performance at Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson (245 West 52nd Street) on Saturday evening, March 29.

Starting Monday, March 31, trailblazing country music star Orville Peck and two-time Tony Award nominee and GRAMMY Award winner Eva Noblezada will star as ‘Emcee’ and ‘Sally Bowles’ in the Tony Award-winning production for a limited 16-week engagement. Casting for the roles of ‘Emcee’ and ‘Sally Bowles’ after Sunday, July 20 will be announced this summer.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club also stars two-time Tony Award winner and 2024 Tony Award nominee Bebe Neuwirth, Calvin Leon Smith as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ 2024 Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz;’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and Michelle Aravena as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’

The cast of Cabaret also includes Gabi Campo as ‘Frenchie,’ Ayla Ciccone-Burton as ‘Helga,’ Colin Cunliffe as ‘Hans,’ Kayla Jenerson as ‘Rosie,’ Marty Lauter as ‘Victor,’ Loren Lester as ‘Herman/Max,’ David Merino as ‘Lulu,’ Julian Ramos as ‘Bobby,’ MiMi Scardulla as ‘Texas,’ and Paige Smallwood. Swings include Maya Bowles, Hannah Florence, Pedro Garza, Christian Kidd, Corinne Munsch, Chloé Nadon-Enriquez, and Karl Skyler Urban.

The Prologue Company, the dancers and musicians that welcome audiences to the club, feature dancers IRON BRYAN, Will Ervin Jr., Sun Kim, Deja McNair-Kyles and swing Ida Saki. The musicians of the Prologue are Brian Russell Carey (piano & bass), Francesca Dawis (violin), Keiji Ishiguri (dedicated substitute), Déa Thatcher (accordion), and Michael Winograd (clarinet).

Experience this groundbreaking musical like never before. The denizens of the Kit Kat Club have created a decadent sanctuary inside Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre, where artists and performers, misfits and outsiders rule the night. Step inside their world. This is Berlin. Relax. Loosen up. Be yourself.

Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway is directed by Olivier Award winner and 2024 Drama Desk Award nominee Rebecca Frecknall with club, scenic, and costume design by Tony Award winner, Evening Standard Award winner, and Olivier Award nominee Tom Scutt, and choreography by 2024 Chita Rivera Award nominee and Olivier Award nominee Julia Cheng.