Video: In Rehearsals for URINETOWN at Encores!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What is Urinetown? Urinetown is here! Literally. Next up at New York City Center Encores! is Urinetown, running February 5 -16, 2025. In this side-splitting satire directed by Teddy Bergman, a young hero leads his community in a fight against oppression.

Set in a dystopian world where water is scarce and “Hope” is even scarcer, all citizens must now pay a fee for “The Privilege to Pee” at one of the public facilities controlled by a selfish tycoon. But the citizens can only hold it in so much longer and soon the poorest, filthiest of these facilities, becomes a “number one” site for major change.

The cast for Urinetown includes Jenni Barber, Josh Breckenridge, Yeman Brown, Kevin Cahoon, Jordan Fisher, Christopher Fitzgerald, Pearl Scarlett Gold, Greg Hildreth, Jeff Hiller, Tiffany Mann, Daniel Quadrino, Graham Rowat, Keala Settle, Stephanie Styles, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Rainn Wilson, and John Yi.