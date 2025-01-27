Video: In Rehearsal with the Cast of STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The music of the great Stephen Sondheim is back on Broadway this spring when Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends opens at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Leading the company are Broadway greats Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga.

“Steve's music and lyrics are my favorite," Peters told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge during a break from rehearsals. "When I do my concerts, that's what I chose to sing because every song is like a little musical play. He writes with such depth and that's where I live- in Steve's music.”

“We take the songs out of the original context and put whatever we want on top of it and make them their own entities,” added Salonga. “So many of these songs are like one-act plays. It challenges all of us as actors as well as vocalists. It's nice that every tool in my toolbox gets used.”