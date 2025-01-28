Video: Broadway Takes Over Disney World For EPCOT's Festival of the Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Some of your favorite Disney on Broadway stars are currently taking over Disney World for EPCOT'sÂ International Festival of the Arts! Step inside the event â€“ which includes special concerts and a new Disney on Broadway exhibit â€“ with stars like Caissie Levy, Michael James Scott, Patti Murin, and more.

"I was a Disney kid," Frozen alum John Riddle shared. "I came to Disney World when I was little, cried sitting in Mickey's arms I think for years ... This place is very dear to me and special to [Patti Murin and me]. So I feel very honored to be here."

Costumes and set pieces from shows like Frozen, The Lion King, Aladdin, Newsies, Mary Poppins, The Little Mermaid, and more are currently on disney play EPCOT'sÂ Once Upon A Stage: 30 Years of Disney on Broadway exhibit, which is available for viewing insideÂ CommuniCore Hall.

At night, the Disney on Broadway concert series lights up theÂ America Gardens Theatre in the American Adventure Pavilion, with pairs Patti Murin and John Riddle; Caissie Levy and Jelani Remy; Adam Jacobs and Josh Strickland; Ashley Brown and Alton Fitzgerald White; Michael James Scott and Kissy Simmons; andÂ Rodney Ingram and Kara Lindsay.Â See the full schedule of concerts here.Â

"I think there's some hardcore Broadway fans and then there's some Disney fans who have never been to a Broadway show before and this will be their first taste of what Disney on Broadway really is," Caissie Levy said. "If we can bring them to New York and bring them to the national tours as it goes through their towns, I think that's huge just to get to be their introduction to that."

Levy's concert partner, Jelani Remy, chimed in so share more about their concert, revealing: "These shows that we're doing, they incorporate so many of the Disney on Broadway shows, so you get a little flavor of everything that Disney on Broadway is offering, which I think is really special and really custom and just makes the whole night fantastic."