Video: Christopher Sears Is Feeling the Love on Broadway

Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! Cult Of Love is now at Second Stage with an all-star cast and rave reviews! We had the chance to catch up with Christopher Sears who is making his Broadway debut in the show! What has his journey been like? What is it like to be in this all-star ensemble? He tells us all!

Plus, acting is just one of his many talents. He paints. He sings. He writes. When does he have time to do Broadway? Well, he shows us how!

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!