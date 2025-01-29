News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Ben Feels the Beat of NYC with Choreo from HELL'S KITCHEN

Hell's Kitchen dance captains teach Ben the choreography from "Empire State of Mind".

By: Jan. 29, 2025
Ben is back with Dance Captain Dance Attack! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!

Viewers are encouraged to learn the choreography along with Ben and the dance captains in this fast paced, often hysterical, look into the world of some of Broadway's hardest working players. Click here to learn all about what Dance Captains do and here to watch previous episodes!

Watch as Ben breaks down Camille A. Brown's Tony-nominated choreography for Broadway's Hell's Kitchen with the help of dance captains Raechelle Manalo, William Roberson, and Nico DeJesus. Can you keep up?




