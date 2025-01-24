Video: Step Inside the First SMASH Broadway Rehearsal With Krysta Rodriguez, Robyn Hurder & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fade in on a girl... at her first Broadway rehearsal! Step inside the rehearsal room for Smash on Broadway with Krysta Rodriguez, Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas, Marc Shaiman, Caroline Bowman, and more.

The video features director and five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman addressing the cast, who also see the show's artwork, costumes sketches, and more for the first time.

SMASH will begin performances on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, and officially open Thursday, April 10, 2025 at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre.

SMASH will star Tony nominee Robyn Hurder as “Ivy,” two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas as “Nigel,” Krysta Rodriguez as “Tracy,” John Behlmann as “Jerry,” two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen as “Susan,” Caroline Bowman as “Karen,” Jacqueline B. Arnold as “Anita,” Bella Coppola as “Chloe,” Casey Garvin as “Charlie” and Nicholas Matos as “Scott.”

The company will include Wendi Bergamini, Sarah Bowden, Jacob Burns, Deanna Cudjoe, Chelle Denton, Daniel Gaymon, Merritt David Janes, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, Megan Kane, David Paul Kidder, Ian Liberto, Libby Lloyd, McGee Maddox, Connor McRory, J Savage, Jake Trammel and Katie Webber.

SMASH will feature a score by Tony, Emmy and two-time Grammy winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show, many of which will be used in the musical, in addition to new material they have written for the stage. With a book by two of Broadway’s most seasoned craftsmen, four-time Tony nominee Rick Elice and Tony winner Bob Martin, Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse, who choreographed the television series, will reprise his role for the stage adaptation. EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson recently joined the producing team for SMASH. Hudson appeared as a guest star on season 2 of the fan-favorite NBC series that serves as the basis for the musical.

Get ready for all the backstage pandemonium that brings a team of Broadway big shots to their knees heading to the opening night of Bombshell, a splashy new musical about Marilyn Monroe. It’s a rollercoaster ride filled with hilarious setbacks and surprises, kick-ass production numbers and iconic songs like “Let Me Be Your Star,” which were featured on the NBC television series that inspired it.