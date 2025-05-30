Videos You Missed This Week: CHESS, SMASH, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! The 2024-25 Broadway season is officially complete and awards season has begun. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending May 30, 2025 with videos from Chess, Smash, and more!

Watch in this video as we chat with directors: Knut Adams (English), David Cromer (Dead Outlaw), Christopher Gattelli (Death Becomes Her,) Jamie Lloyd (Sunset Blvd.), Sam Pinkleton (Oh, Mary!), Danya Taymor (Joh Proctor is the Villain), and Kip Williams (The Picture of Dorian Gray). (more...)

Marjan Neshat, now officially the first Iranian-born actress ever nominated for Best Featured Actress in a Play, opens up about the unforgettable moment she found out about her Tony nomination for her performance in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play English. Watch the full episode in this video! (more...)

Check out an exclusive new clip from Lulu Is a Rhinoceros, the upcoming musical special based on the children’s book by Jason and Allison Flom. The newly released clip features the upbeat ensemble number “Start the Day,” performed by Alex Newell and Auli’i Cravalho. (more...)

Today we welcome Brandon Victor Dixon to The Roundtable! This Grammy-winning Tony nominee is a Broadway favorite. He is releasing new music and wants us to all check it out. Actually, we have the sneak peek of his new music video at the end of our chat. (more...)

As Joe Iconis' The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical prepares for its Washington DC premiere at Signature Theatre, watch an exclusive video of George Salazar performing 'Brown Buffalo.' (more...)

Watch in this video as Natalie Venetia Belcon chats more about the incredible woman she is portraying in Buena Vista Social Club, why being back on Broadway feels so good, and so much more. (more...)

Watch in this video as Jonathan Groff chats more about recreating Darin's life onstage, the process of developingJust In Time from nothing, and so much more. (more...)

Auli’i Cravalho is starring in the new musical special Lulu Is a Rhinoceros, and BroadwayWorld caught up with the performer to discuss its important themes, her love of voice acting, and what's next. (more...)

Watch in this video as Nicole Scherzinger chats more about why Norma Desmond is the part of a lifetime, unpacks her long road to Broadway, and so much more. (more...)

Watch in this video as Fina Strazza chats more about her history with John Proctor is the Villain, why she thinks it resonates with young audiences, and so much more. (more...)

Watch in this video as Conrad Ricamora chats more about the the trajectory of Oh, Mary!, why he is still in disbelief to be nominated, and so much more. (more...)

Watch a video of Andrew Durand, Julia Knitel, and Jeb Brown performing 'Normal' in Dead Outlaw on Broadway. The song is a standout from David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna's Tony-nominated score for the new musical (more...)

Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the all-new family musical special, Lulu Is a Rhinoceros, featuring Auliʻi Cravalho as Lulu. Watch it now! (more...)

Watch in this video as LaTanya Richardson Jackson chats more about the genius of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, why it was a bumpy road to opening night of Purpose, and so much more. (more...)

Amid their run in the Broadway production of The Last Five Years, Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren recently shared some of their personal experiences as evolving artists working in the fields of performing and songwriting. (more...)

On Saturday, May 24, Alex Serino, a Massachusetts native, Emerson College graduate, and lifelong Red Sox fan, threw out the Ceremonial First Pitch at Harry Potter Day at Fenway Park. Alex is currently starring on Broadway as Albus Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Check out photos and video of his appearance! (more...)

Watch in this video as we ask the 2025 Drama League nominees about advice they'd share with young performers with an eye on Broadway. Hear from Bernadette Peters, Jonathan Groff, Megan Hilty, Jinkx Monsoon, and more. (more...)

A.R.T.’s production of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is now in performance at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square. You can now watch Christiani Pitts sing “What’ll It Be” from the show here! (more...)

Watch in this video as Glenn Davis chats more about his pride in pushing to bring Purpose to audiences, why he is still in disbelief to be nominated, and so much more. (more...)

Tony-winning Broadway icons and creators of Smash- Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman join us in the latest episode of Notes on a Score. Watch as they unpack the show's most iconic song, which appears in the Broadway show twice- 'Let Me Be Your Star.' Watch in this video! (more...)

BroadwayWorld is very excited to share a sneak peek from the show- watch as Holli' Conway is joined by Reagan Casteel to perform 'Dangerous Woman'. Watch the full performance in this video. (more...)

Watch in this video as Gabriel Ebert chats more about the importance of this story, why John Proctor is the Villain is so important to young audiences, and so much more. (more...)

The Broadway community turned out in dazzling force for The Janice Jam: Broadway for Breast Cancer, an unforgettable evening of performance, remembrance, and action held at Sony Hall in the heart of Manhattan’s theater district. Check out exclusive concert highlight sin this video! (more...)

Watch new video of star Christiani Pitts performing “What’ll It Be” from the musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) now playing at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.). (more...)

Operation Mincemeat have taken a break from the awards season shuffle to debut their newest creation, “Tom Cruise: The Crusical” released ahead of Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning’s movie release. Watch video of their hilarious new musical. (more...)

Watch in this video as Taylor Trensch chats more about his incredible costars in Floyd Collins, why this has always been one of his favorite musicals, and so much more. (more...)

Hear from the 2025 Tony nominees, including Jeremy Jordan and more, who they want to hang out with! Learn more about the 2025 Tony nominees and more. Watch in this video! (more...)

In this video, watch as Ben hits the rehearsal room at ART/New York to break down Dominique Kelley's choreography for Broadway's The Great Gatsby with the help of dance captains Kurt Csolak and Morgan Harrison. Can you keep up? (more...)

Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge), Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele (Funny Girl) and Nicholas Christopher (Sweeney Todd) will lead the first-ever Broadway revival of CHESS. We have all of the details on the production here, plus watch a promo video! (more...)