Video: CURSED CHILD Star Alex Serino Celebrates 'Harry Potter Day' At Fenway Park

On Saturday, May 24, Alex Serino, a Massachusetts native, Emerson College graduate, and lifelong Red Sox fan, threw out the Ceremonial First Pitch at Harry Potter Day at Fenway Park. Alex is currently starring on Broadway as Albus Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Check out photos and video of his appearance!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, and Tokyo, and has completed runs in Melbourne, Toronto, San Francisco, and Chicago. The original two-part production in London's West End recently celebrated its 7th anniversary, while the reimagined Broadway production celebrated its 6th anniversary. The touring production is based on the acclaimed Broadway production, currently playing at the Lyric Theatre, New York. It picks up right where the last Harry Potter film left off: Nineteen years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they’re back on a most extraordinary new adventure – this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all – with the power to change the past and future forever.

The national tour of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will play Boston’s historic Emerson Colonial Theatre for a limited six-week engagement this holiday season, beginning Sunday, November 9 through Saturday, December 20. Tickets are available at www.emersoncolonialtheatre.com.

Photo Credit: Sarah Boeke/Boston Red Sox