Video Exclusive: Alex Newell and Auli’i Cravalho 'Start the Day' on LULU IS A RHINOCEROS

Check out an exclusive new clip from Lulu Is a Rhinoceros, the upcoming musical special based on the children’s book by Jason and Allison Flom. The newly released clip features the upbeat ensemble number “Start the Day,” performed by Alex Newell and Auli’i Cravalho.

Lulu Is a Rhinoceros tells the story of Lulu, a bulldog who identifies as a rhinoceros. The narrative follows her journey through New York City as she seeks acceptance and understanding, emphasizing themes of self-identity, kindness, and embracing one's true self.

The special features original songs by Golden Globe nominee Leland, with lyrics by Allison Flom. The voice cast includes Auli’i Cravalho as Lulu, Alex Newell as Cory, Dulé Hill as Flom Flom, Paul Rust as Finn, and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Hip-Hop .

Newell, who won a Tony Award for their performance in Shucked, is known for their appearances in Once On This Island and Glee. Cravalho rose to prominence as the voice of Disney’s Moana and has since starred in projects including The Power and Rise.