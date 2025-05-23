Video: Auliʻi Cravalho Performs 'Good Morning, Beautiful You' in LULU IS A RHINOCEROS Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the all-new family musical special, Lulu Is a Rhinoceros, featuring Auliʻi Cravalho as Lulu. In the clip, Lulu begins the day with an upbeat "Good Morning" song alongside her friends. Check out the clip now ahead of the special, which premieres on Friday, May 30.

Based on the beloved children’s book of the same name by father-daughter duo Jason and Allison Flom, “Lulu Is a Rhinoceros” is an empowering pop musical family event about kindness, acceptance and embracing one’s true self.

Lulu is a rhinoceros – that’s who she sees when she looks in the mirror. On a quest to spread kindness, fun-loving Lulu embarks on the adventure of a lifetime, powered by new friends, courage and catchy songs!

The special is led by a stellar voice cast, including Auliʻi Cravalho as “Lulu” (“Moana”), Tony Award winner Alex Newell as “Cory” (“Glee”), Emmy Award nominee Dulé Hill as “Flom Flom” (“Psych”), Paul Rust as “Finn” (“Love”) and Utkarsh Ambudkar as “Hip-Hop” (“Ghosts”).

Produced by Propagate Content and Bento Box Animation, “Lulu Is a Rhinoceros” is developed by Jason and Allison Flom, who serve as executive producers alongside Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, and Rodney Ferrell for Propagate Content as well as Brett Coker, Scott Greenberg and Dana Tafoya-Cameron. Allison Flom serves as head writer for the inspiring musical which features original songs by Golden Globe nominee Leland, with lyrics by Allison Flom. Jina Hyojin An & Shirley Song (“BE@RBRICK”) provide an original score. Angela Stempel directs the musical special. The soundtrack for “Lulu Is a Rhinoceros” will be available on Apple Music and all streaming platforms when the special launches.