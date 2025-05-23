Video: The 2025 Tony Nominees Pick Who They Wanna Hang With

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld spoke with the 2025 Tony nominees, with the stars revealing which nominees they most want to hang out with! Hear from Jeremy Jordan, Sadie Sink, and more! Check out the video here.

Jeremy Jordan shared, "I would love to have a nice little meet up and drink, or a coffee, with miss Audra McDonald,"

Sadie Sink similarly shared, "I would love to meet Audra McDonald. I don't know if she's in the building today. She must be, right?"

See the full list of Tony nominees HERE! The 78th Annual Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City next month. Hosted by Tony, Emmy, and GRAMMY Award-winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on Sunday, June 8, 2025 on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.*.