Video: Broadway Stars Share Advice for Aspiring Performers

If there's one thing that most performers will agree on, it's that show business isn't easy. Today's Tony nominees are yesterday's struggling artists, and for most, fame and recognition does not happen overnight. So what advice do today's stars have for Broadway stars-to-be?

"[Your heart] is the engine for everything," said Jonathan Groff. "When you're at home and alone, what is your heart saying? Follow that!"

"I want you to think really, really hard about what it is that you love so much... that you want to live your life in this industry. Hold on to that for the rest of your existence," said Jinkx Monsoon. "Don't let anyone take it from you! And when you get lost and when you feel like you don't know what you're doing, just remember why you started in the first place and it will guide you back home."

Watch in this video as we ask the 2025 Drama League nominees about advice they'd share with young performers with an eye on Broadway.