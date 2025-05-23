Video: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Stars Debut TOM CRUISE: THE CRUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Operation Mincemeat have taken a break from the awards season shuffle to debut their newest creation, “Tom Cruise: The Crusical” released ahead of Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning’s movie release. Watch video of their hilarious new musical.

Operation Mincemeat has been extended through February 15, 2026 by popular demand, originally set to be a 16-week run.

In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Directed by Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat began performances on Broadway on February 15 and is now playing at the historic Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street).

Starring in Operation Mincemeat are David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Olivier Award-winner Jak Malone, and Zoë Roberts, who have reprised their original, acclaimed performances for the musical’s Broadway (American) premiere.

The decision to write the musical was the last roll of the dice from the quartet of young British creatives after years of performing sketch shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and echoes the journey of Beyond the Fringe from the world-famous quartet Alan Bennett, Peter Cook, Jonathan Miller, and Dudley Moore, which premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1960 before moving to the Fortune Theatre and later to the Golden in 1962.

Operation Mincemeat began as a tiny (and tiny-budgeted) production at London’s New Diorama Theatre. The show quickly gained a devoted following, spurring sold-out runs at venues including Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studios. It finally premiered in the West End on May 9, 2023, at the Fortune Theatre, where it has since received 74 five-star reviews and counting, becoming ‘the Best Reviewed Show in West End History.’ Now in its third sold-out year, the show continues to play to standing-room-only crowds and has built one of London’s most passionate fanbases, affectionately known as the "Mincefluencers."

Operation Mincemeat has been nominated for 64 awards since opening at the 77-seat New Diorama Theatre in 2019, winning 13, including Best Musical 3 times, from the Olivier Awards, WhatsOnStage Awards, and Off-West End Awards. On Broadway, the show is nominated for 4 Tony Awards® in 2025, including Best Musical and Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Malone, who previously won the Olivier Award in the same category. The production has also received nominations for Outstanding Production of a Musical at the Drama League Awards, Outstanding New Broadway Musical at the Outer Critics Circle Awards, Best Musical at the BroadwayWorld Theater Fans' Choice Awards/

SpitLip – Cumming, Felix Hagan, Hodgson, and Roberts –are nominated for Best Book and Best Score at the Tony Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, and BroadwayWorld Theater Fans' Choice Awards. They have also received Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Book of a Musical and Outstanding Lyrics. The Broadway cast has been nominated for Best Ensemble at the BroadwayWorld Theater Fans' Choice Awards. Malone is additionally nominated for a Drama Desk Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, and a Drama League Award, and recently won a Theatre World Award for Outstanding Broadway Debut. Cumming, Hodgson, Roberts, and Hall have each received nominations at the BroadwayWorld Theater Fans' Choice Awards.