Video: Christiani Pitts Sings 'What'll It Be' from TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)

A.R.T.’s production of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is now in performance at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square. You can now watch Christiani Pitts sing “What’ll It Be” from the show here!



A naïve and impossibly upbeat Brit, Dougal, has just landed in New York for his dad’s second wedding—the dad he’s never known. Robin, the sister of the bride, is at the airport to pick him up—and she’s late for work. Hungry for an adventure in the city he’s only seen in movies, Dougal hopes native New Yorker Robin will be his guide. Taking inspiration from traditional rom-coms, this “fresh, funny, ironic, and inventive” (The Observer) new musical balances life’s sweetness and struggle as Dougal and Robin discover the meaningful impact on each of their lives a stranger can make.



Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty star; Phoenix Best and Vincent Michael are understudies. Two Strangers is written and composed by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan and directed and choreographed by Tim Jackson.

