Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fresh from the darkness of the Kit Kat Club and the raging waters of Motunui, Auli’i Cravalho is now appearing in a brand-new musical. This time, she is taking on the role of a kind rhinoceros named Lulu in the aptly titled Apple TV+ family special, Lulu Is a Rhinoceros.

"I actually started working on this project in 2023 and finished it that same year," explained the Cabaret alum in an exclusive interview with BroadwayWorld. "I've been waiting so patiently for it to come out and am so proud of it. Voice acting is truly a joy. I enjoy being able to tell a story that doesn't require my face to be in it," she shared. "I wanted Lulu to sound different from the character I am known for, certainly. And I've also never really tackled a pop score before!" added the performer of the songs, before going on to praise the talents of her diverse cast.

Though Lulu's story is expressed through this musical for children, the themes are certainly not limited only to young audiences. "I think that everyone can take away the morals and experience of Lulu. Anyone who can relate to feeling differently and... to choose the people around you who will support you...Everyone knows what it feels like to feel othered at some point in our lives."

As for what's next? "You're going to see me in a bunch of musicals, bro! I'm going nowhere! But I'm also producing, I'm also writing...I love being a part of the creative. I like making art." As we all eagerly await those future projects, viewers can watch Lulu is a Rhinoceros this Friday, May 30, on Apple TV+.

In addition to Cravalho as Lulu, the special stars Tony Award winner Alex Newell, Emmy Award nominee Dulé Hill, Paul Rust as and Utkarsh Ambudkar. Allison Flom serves as head writer for the musical (based on the book she co-wrote with Jason Flom), which features original songs by Golden Globe nominee Leland, with lyrics by Allison Flom. Jina Hyojin An & Shirley Song (“BE@RBRICK”) provide an original score. Angela Stempel directs the musical special. The soundtrack for Lulu Is a Rhinoceros will be available on Apple Music and all streaming platforms when the special launches.