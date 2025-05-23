Exclusive: Holli' Conway Sings 'Dangerous Woman' from BROADWAY SINGS ARIANA/GAGA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A starry lineup of Broadway talent make up the lineup for the next new installment of the Broadway Sings concert series, celebrating pop superstars Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga. A knockout roster of Broadway stars will sing the original arrangements of the two popstars’ repertoire, accompanied by an 11-piece orchestra playing original orchestrations.

The concert will give tribute to these Grammy and Billboard Award Winners, featuring original arrangements of hits like “Into You”, “Paparazzi”, “You and I”, and “No Tears Left to Cry”. The music is orchestrated by Joshua Stephen Kartes and music directed by Reagan Casteel (& Juliet).

The full lineup boasts Justin David Sullivan (& Juliet), Eleri Ward (Gatsby), Holli’ Conway (Six), Eric Michael Krop(Godspell), Alyssa Fox (Wicked), Olivia Lux (All Stars 10), and Desi Oakley (Waitress).

BroadwayWorld is very excited to share a sneak peek from the show- watch as Holli' Conway is joined by Reagan Casteel to perform "Dangerous Woman".