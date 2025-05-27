Exclusive: Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren Reflect on Artistic Risks and Social Media Pressures

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Amid their run in the Broadway production of The Last Five Years, Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren recently shared some of their personal experiences as evolving artists working in the fields of performing and songwriting. During a new interview on I've Never Said This Before With Tommy DiDario, the duo opened up about the difficulties of overcoming certain perceptions from audiences amid their aim to try new things.

“I think it’s interesting that our investment in someone’s previous work makes us question their ability to do something else. But it does happen.... I have been in scenarios when my goal was to come out with a hit and every single time I do that, it’s not a hit. But when I tap into something that’s true or real, I am often left with a result I am really proud of, or it reaches people and connects because there is something inherently worthy of that connection…it’s true and real," said Jonas.

Warren spoke about social media and the challenges that can arise with a lack of sufficient time to develop projects: "I think we live in a time of instant gratification, and theater doesn't really work like that. Theater takes time. Performances take time to evolve...Now, in a time where people are posting bootlegs immediately, or you're trying to get your show on social media and seeing behind the scenes in rehearsal, there is no veil for anyone to fall down or get back up or evolve in their show. And it's just really sad because now I feel like artists don't have that protection of evolving that they used to." Check out the clip here and listen to the full interview, filmed at 92nd Street Y NY.

The Last Five Years is now running for a strictly limited, 14-week-only engagement at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre. Experience the messy, euphoric, sexy, savage, fleeting rush of falling in and out of love in New York City at The Last Five Years, starring Grammy Award and Golden Globe nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren.

She begins at the breakup. He begins at the first kiss. Both sides of this five-year relationship play out in 90 minutes at this heart-racing theatrical event.

One of the most popular musicals of the last 25 years comes to Broadway for the first time ever, featuring the acclaimed powerhouse score by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown and a bold new vision by Tony Award-nominated director Whitney White.