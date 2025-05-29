Video: Marjan Neshat Unpacks the Importance of ENGLISH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a brand new episode of Survival Jobs, a Podcast, hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo sit down for a powerful and heartfelt in-person conversation with 2025 Tony Award nominee Marjan Neshat, recorded live at the WelcomeToTimesSquare.com Studios in New York City! Marjan, now officially the first Iranian-born actress ever nominated for Best Featured Actress in a Play, opens up about the unforgettable moment she found out about her Tony nomination for her performance in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play English. She reflects on the emotional weight and cultural significance of her role, the joy of being recognized, and what it means to be a groundbreaking artist during turbulent political times.

In this candid and wide-ranging discussion, Marjan also dives into her journey navigating careers across television, film, and stage—sharing valuable insights, humorous moments, and deeply resonant truths about being an artist today. She also shares how her training as a theatre actor came in extra handy during filming Netflix’s hit show, The Night Agent.

The episode wraps with a lively Tony Awards trivia game that brings out Marjan’s infectious laugh and playful nerves. Be sure to tune in to the 2025 Tony Awards on Sunday, June 8 live on CBS at 8:00pm EST! This episode is powered by WelcomeToTimesSquare.com, the billboard where you can be a star for a day!

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on BroadwayWorld, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on Broadway Podcast Network as well as popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible etc. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!