Video: Andrew Durand & Julia Knitel Perform 'Normal' in DEAD OUTLAW on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Watch a video of Andrew Durand, Julia Knitel, and Jeb Brown performing "Normal" in Dead Outlaw on Broadway. The song is a standout from David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna's Tony-nominated score for the new musical. Durand, Knitel, and Brown are also all nominated for their respective performances in the acclaimed musical.

With a book by Itamar Moses and direction by David Cromer, Dead Outlaw is nominated for 7 Tony Awards and is currently playing on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre. Dead Outlaw also stars Eddie Cooper, Dashiell Eaves, Ken Marks, Trent Saunders, and Thom Sesma.

Dead Outlaw is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest.

"Normal" was recently released as the first part of Dead Outlaw's Original Broadway Cast Recording. Hear six other songs from the new musical here.