The Best Theater of 2025: London Shows that Ruled the Year

Which West End shows were the best of 2025? Find out!

By: Dec. 19, 2025

As 2025 comes to a close, London's top theatre critics have been taking stock of this theatre season- deciding on their personal choices for their favorite productions of the year. The season has been full of so many stellar plays, musicals, revivals and new works. Be sure to check back later for new additions as they're released!

Catch up on the best theater of 2025 on Broadway.

The Best Theater of 2025: London Shows that Ruled the Year Image
Scene from Paddington the Musical. Photo Credit: Johan Persson

The Telegraph

Dominic Cavendish:

Fallen Angels
Paddington: The Musical
Pinocchio
End
All My Sons
Othello
The Importance of Being Earnest
The Producers

Read the full list.

The Best Theater of 2025: London Shows that Ruled the Year Image
Scene from Much Ado About Nothing. Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

TimeOut London

Andrzej Lukowski:

Much Ado About Nothing
Evita
All My Sons
4.48 Psychosis
1536
Romans: A Novel
The Glass Menagerie 
Into the Woods
Stereophonic
Paddington the Musical

Read the full list.

The Best Theater of 2025: London Shows that Ruled the Year Image
Scene from Evita. Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Radio Times

Olivia Garrett:

Evita
Paddington the Musical
Good Night, Oscar
The Producers
Inter Alia
Inside No. 9 Stage/Fright
Punch
The Importance of Being Earnest
Much Ado About Nothing
Hercules

Read the full list.


