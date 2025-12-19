The Best Theater of 2025: London Shows that Ruled the Year

As 2025 comes to a close, London's top theatre critics have been taking stock of this theatre season- deciding on their personal choices for their favorite productions of the year. The season has been full of so many stellar plays, musicals, revivals and new works. Be sure to check back later for new additions as they're released!

Scene from Paddington the Musical. Photo Credit: Johan Persson

The Telegraph

Dominic Cavendish:

Fallen Angels

Paddington: The Musical

Pinocchio

End

All My Sons

Othello

The Importance of Being Earnest

The Producers

Read the full list.

Scene from Much Ado About Nothing. Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

TimeOut London

Andrzej Lukowski:

Much Ado About Nothing

Evita

All My Sons

4.48 Psychosis

1536

Romans: A Novel

The Glass Menagerie

Into the Woods

Stereophonic

Paddington the Musical

Read the full list.

Scene from Evita. Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Radio Times

Olivia Garrett:

Evita

Paddington the Musical

Good Night, Oscar

The Producers

Inter Alia

Inside No. 9 Stage/Fright

Punch

The Importance of Being Earnest

Much Ado About Nothing

Hercules

Read the full list.