Videos You Missed This Week: BOOP!, OH, MARY! and More

Check out what Broadway videos you missed in the week ending February 21, 2025.

By: Feb. 21, 2025
It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! 2025 has officially arrived and the second half of the 2024-25 Broadway season has officially begun. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending February 21, 2025 with videos from , and more!

Video: GYPSY's Lili Thomas Shares What She Has Learned From Audra McDonald

In this video, we chat with the extraordinarily talented and inspiration queen, Lili Thomas who made history last year on Broadway as the first Asian American Mama Morton in Chicago and is currently starring as Mazeppa in the historic revival of Gypsy. In this inspirational episode, Lili shares her artistic journey and how she fought for what she knew was hers.  (more...)

Video: Chris Renfro Is Bringing the Laughs in OH, MARY!

Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! Nothing makes us more excited than when someone makes their Broadway bebut! It is so exciting! It is even better when that person has worked so hard, for so long, and the work pays off. Chris Renfo is here making their Broadway debut in Oh Mary! The smash Broadway show is as relevant as ever and Chris is here to tell us all about it. (more...)

Video: Alan Cumming and Ari Shaprio Are Bringing OCH & OY! to Canada

Bosom buddies Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro are heading to Canada! The friends are getting ready to bring their show, Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret, to The Rose at Brampton On Stage. Watch in this video as Alan and Ari chat more about coming together and finding and finding their Och & Oy! (more...)

Video: Tatianna Córdoba Sings 'Flying Away' from REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

Real Women Have Curves is getting ready for Broadway! Check out a sneak peek video as director and choreographer Sergio Trujillo takes the stage at BroadwayCon to introduce 'Flying Away,' performed by Tatianna Córdoba. (more...)

Video: Survival Jobs Panel with Emily Bergl, Krysta Rodriguez, and Jonathan Burke

In this video, the Survival Jobs panel delves into their careers spanning Broadway, film, and television, offering candid reflections on the industry and invaluable advice for performers looking to make the leap between mediums. (more...)

Photos & Video: Jimmy Fallon Receives Sardi's Portrait

Last night, Jimmy Fallon received a portrait at the famous Sardi’s Restaurant in New York City in celebration of his Broadway debut. See photos and video here!  (more...)

Video: Watch a First Look at IN THE HEIGHTS at Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre has released a video preview of In the Heights, with music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Encanto) and a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes (Daphne’s Dive, Water by the Spoonful). (more...)

Exclusive: Broadway Becomes DEATH BECOMES HER's Taurean Everett

Taurean Everett is a trip and a half! This full blown kiki edition of The Roundtable is a must watch! Death Becomes He” is every gay man, woman, and fun hearted person’s dream come true. If you love campy, glittery, dancing, singing MOMENTS- well look no further!  (more...)

Video: Inside Opening Night of REDWOOD with Idina Menzel & More

Idina Menzel is back on Broadway! She stars in the new musical Redwood, about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. Watch in this video as she and the rest of the cast celebrate opening night! (more...)

Video: How Well Does Andy Karl Recall His Old Lines?

We know him as Phil Connors, Rocky Balboa, Neville Landless, and more- but how well does Andy Karl know those characters? We're putting him to the test in the latest edition of BroadwayWorld's Line Please! In this video, watch as he tries to guess which shows he said each of these lines... (more...)

Video: The Queens of SIX Perform at BroadwayCon

A new court of queens is getting ready to take over at Six on Broadway. Before the big switch up, watch as Jana Larell Glover, Storm Lever, Audrey Matalon, Olivia Donalson, Sierra Fermin and Jessie Davidson sing the title number at BroadwayCon! (more...)

Video: Watch the Cast of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Rehearse For Their Broadway Run

Watch a video from inside rehearsals for Boop! the Musical on Broadway, starring Jasmine Amy Rogers as Betty Boop. The musical also features Faith Prince, Erich Bergen, and more! (more...)

Video: Hanging with the Cast of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

Things are about to get strange on Broadway. Rehearsals are now underway for Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Watch in this video as the entire company meets the press at the Netflix New York offices! (more...)

Video: First Listen to 'Normal' from DEAD OUTLAW

Get a first listen to 'Normal' from the upcoming Broadway run of Dead Outlaw, which made its premiere off-Broadway last year. Written by Itamar Moses, featuring music and lyrics from David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, and directed by David Cromer, Dead Outlaw will open on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre on April 27, 2025. (more...)

Video: In Rehearsals with the the Cast of SMASH

The bombshell is about to drop! Rehearsals are officially underway for Smash, inspired by the hit NBC television series. Watch as the full cast and creative team explains what the show is all about in this video! (more...)

Video: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Takes First Broadway Bows

Just last night, the cast, who all are making their Broadway debuts in the show, took their very first Broadway bows in front of an energized audience at the Golden Theatre. Before the performance began, director Robert Hastie addressed the crowd. Watch in this video! (more...)

Video: In Rehearsals with the Cast of GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

Mamet's back in 2025. The new Broadway production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Glengarry Glen Ross directed by Tony & Olivier Award-winner Patrick Marber will begin previews on Monday, March 10 at The Palace Theatre. (more...)

Photo/Video Exclusive: Original A CHORUS LINE Stars Celebrate Its 50th Anniversary At City Springs Theatre Company Gala

Original stars Baayork Lee, Priscilla Lopez, and Kelly Bishop turned up to celebrate 50 years of Michael Bennet's groundbreaking musical. Check out photos from the event. (more...)




