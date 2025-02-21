Video: GYPSY's Lili Thomas Shares What She Has Learned From Audra McDonald

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, just released the latest episode of Survival Jobs, featuring the extraordinarily talented and inspiration queen, Lili Thomas who made history last year on Broadway as the first Asian American Mama Morton in Chicago and is currently starring as Mazeppa in the historic revival of Gypsy. In this inspirational episode, Lili shares her artistic journey and how she fought for what she knew was hers.

Listeners will also get an inside look at Lili’s journey as an artist, going from being a medical assistant, to a music teacher to getting back on the stage and more!

The episode concludes with a fun-filled game called “A is for Audra OR not Audra” inspired by John Robert Allman's book A is for Audra where we had some great Broadway Diva Trivia. Some of the answers included “C is for Chita”, “P is for Patti”, and of course, “A is for Audra”.

The episode opens with Jason and Samantha discussing their time at BroadwayCon 2025 and their two amazing panels they got to moderate. Samantha also takes a few minutes to gush over Kelly Bishop’s memoir The Third Gilmore Girl- it’s REALLY good.