Video: The Queens of SIX Perform at BroadwayCon

A new court of queens is getting ready to take over at Six on Broadway. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, today, February 17, is the final performance at the Lena Horne Theatre for the show's current stars.

Beginning Wednesday, February 19, the new Broadway cast of SIX will star Najah Hetsberger as Catherine of Aragon, Gianna Yanelli as Anne Boleyn, Kelsie Watts as Jane Seymour, Krystal Hernandez as Anna of Cleves, Kay Sibal as Katherine Howard, and Taylor Marie Daniel as Catherine Parr. Alternates include Aryn Bohannon, Jessie Davidson, Sierra Fermin, Jana Larell Glover, and Jenny Mollet will remain with the Broadway company.