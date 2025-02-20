Video: Watch the Cast of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Rehearse For Their Broadway Run

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch a video from inside rehearsals for Boop! the Musical on Broadway, starring Jasmine Amy Rogers as Betty Boop. Set to begin previews on March 11, the musical also stars Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol, Angelica Hale as Trisha, and Aubie Merrylees as Oscar.

Boop! will officially open on Broadway on April 5 at the Broadhurst Theatre. Directed by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), the musical features music by celebrated multiple Grammy-Award-winning composer David Foster (“You’re The Inspiration,” “I Will Always Love You”), Tony Award-nominated lyricist Susan Birkenhead (Working, Jelly’s Last Jam) and Tony Award-winning book writer Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).

The musical also features Pudgy the Dog, a beloved character from the cartoon that has been brought to life by a puppet. He is operated by Phillip Huber for the new Broadway musical.

For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and finding love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”

The cast also includes Lawrence Alexander (Follies), Courtney Arango (Broadway debut, A Chorus Line National Tour), Colin Bradbury (Elf), Tristen Buettel (Bad Cinderella), Joshua Michael Burrage (Cats), Victoria Byrd (Back to the Future), Dan Castiglione (Broadway debut, The Tick), Rebecca Corrigan (Broadway debut, In the Heights film), Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald (Kinky Boots), RJ Higton (The Outsiders), Nina Lafarga (In the Heights), Morgan McGhee (Jelly’s Last Jam), Ryah Nixon (The Great Gatsby), Christian Probst (Bad Cinderella), Ricky Schroeder (Broadway debut, Kinky Boots National Tour), Gabriella Sorrentino (Hamilton), Derek Jordan Taylor (The Great Gatsby), Lizzy Tucker (Broadway debut), Amy Van Norstrand (Holiday Inn), Damani Van Rensalier (Hadestown), and David Wright Jr. (Aladdin).

The design and creative team for BOOP! The Musical includes Tony Award-winner David Rockwell (She Loves Me), scenic design; Three-time Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes (Some Like It Hot), costume design; Philip S. Rosenberg (Mrs. Doubtfire), lighting design; Tony Award-winner Gareth Owen (MJ: The Musical), sound design; Tony Award®-winner Finn Ross (Back to the Future), projection design; Emmy Award-winner Sabana Majeed (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), hair and wig design; Michael Clifton (Gypsy), makeup design; OBIE Award-winner Skylar Fox (Once Upon a Mattress), illusions design; The Huber Marionettes (Suspended Animation), marionette design; Tony Award-winner Daryl Waters (A Wonderful World), music supervision and arrangements; Three-time Tony Award-winner Doug Besterman (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Orchestrations; Rick Fox (The Who’s TOMMY), music director; and Tony Award-nominee Zane Mark (A Wonderful World), dance music arrangements. Casting is by Tara Rubin, CSA and Kevin Metzger, CSA. DB Bonds is Associate Director, Rachelle Rak and Jon Rua are Associate Choreographers, and General Management is by Foresight Theatrical.