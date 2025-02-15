Video: In Rehearsals with the Cast of GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mamet's back in 2025. The new Broadway production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Glengarry Glen Ross directed by Tony & Olivier Award-winner Patrick Marber will begin previews on Monday, March 10 at The Palace Theatre. The star-studded cast includes

Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk, Bill Burr, Michael McKean, Donald Webber Jr., Howard W. Overshown, and John Pirruccello.

"I've always wanted to do this play. I saw the movie first- I've never seen a live production," Odenkirk told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "[David] Mamet played piano at the theatre where I learned improv, so we always talked about Mamet when we were young because he was famous already. [This show] fits with the men I knew as a kid- it's great to join that group of a**holes."

Glengarry Glen Ross is set in a cutthroat Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job – a ruthless environment where each character will do anything to come out on top.