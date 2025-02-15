Video: In Rehearsals with the Cast of GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

Glengarry Glen Ross will open on Monday, March 31 at the Palace Theatre.
Mamet's back in 2025. The new Broadway production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Glengarry Glen Ross directed by Tony & Olivier Award-winner Patrick Marber will begin previews on Monday, March 10 at The Palace Theatre. The star-studded cast includes
Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk, Bill Burr, Michael McKean, Donald Webber Jr., Howard W. Overshown, and John Pirruccello.
"I've always wanted to do this play. I saw the movie first- I've never seen a live production," Odenkirk told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "[David] Mamet played piano at the theatre where I learned improv, so we always talked about Mamet when we were young because he was famous already. [This show] fits with the men I knew as a kid- it's great to join that group of a**holes."
Glengarry Glen Ross is set in a cutthroat Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job – a ruthless environment where each character will do anything to come out on top.
Watch in this video as the cast chats about what drew them to the play and what audiences can expect!