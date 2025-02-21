Video: Chris Renfro Is Bringing the Laughs in OH, MARY!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! Nothing makes us

more excited than when someone makes their Broadway bebut! It is so exciting! It is

even better when that person has worked so hard, for so long, and the work pays off.

Chris Renfo is here making their Broadway debut in Oh Mary! The smash Broadway

show is as relevant as ever and Chris is here to tell us all about it.

You may have seen Chris on TV & in films like Queer as Folk (Good Trouble, The L

Word: Generation Q, Tom Swift , Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Reno 911!, and the MTV original

comedy, Pretty Stoned. Their award-winning podcast, One of Us with Fin and Chris is available everywhere in the universe!

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon: