Video: How Well Does Andy Karl Recall His Old Lines?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



We know him as Phil Connors, Rocky Balboa, Neville Landless, and more- but how well does Andy Karl know those characters? We're putting him to the test in the latest edition of BroadwayWorld's Line Please! In this video, watch as he tries to guess which shows he said each of these lines...

You can catch Karl on Broadway in Moulin Rouge! through Sunday, July 20, 2025.