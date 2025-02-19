News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: How Well Does Andy Karl Recall His Old Lines?

Karl is currently starring in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway.

By: Feb. 19, 2025
Click Here for More on Line Please!
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.



We know him as Phil Connors, Rocky Balboa, Neville Landless, and more- but how well does Andy Karl know those characters? We're putting him to the test in the latest edition of BroadwayWorld's Line Please! In this video, watch as he tries to guess which shows he said each of these lines...

You can catch Karl on Broadway in Moulin Rouge! through Sunday, July 20, 2025.

Karl has an Olivier Award and 3 Tony nominations. Most recently seen in the cult hit Teeth. Broadway highlights: Rocky, Groundhog Day, Into the Woods, Pretty Woman, On the Twentieth Century, Legally Blonde, The Mystery of Edwin Drood. TV/Film: “Law and Order: SVU,” Joyful Noise, And So It Goes. Learn more about his Moulin Rouge charactor here!





Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Moulin Rouge Greatest Thing Tote Moulin Rouge Greatest Thing Tote
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos