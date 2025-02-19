Video: How Well Does Andy Karl Recall His Old Lines?

Karl is currently starring in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway.
We know him as Phil Connors, Rocky Balboa, Neville Landless, and more- but how well does Andy Karl know those characters? We're putting him to the test in the latest edition of BroadwayWorld's Line Please! In this video, watch as he tries to guess which shows he said each of these lines...
You can catch Karl on Broadway in Moulin Rouge! through Sunday, July 20, 2025.
Karl has an Olivier Award and 3 Tony nominations. Most recently seen in the cult hit Teeth. Broadway highlights: Rocky, Groundhog Day, Into the Woods, Pretty Woman, On the Twentieth Century, Legally Blonde, The Mystery of Edwin Drood. TV/Film: “Law and Order: SVU,” Joyful Noise, And So It Goes. Learn more about his Moulin Rouge charactor here!