Video: In Rehearsals with the the Cast of SMASH

The bombshell is about to drop! Rehearsals are officially underway for Smash, inspired by the hit NBC television series. Directed by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman, SMASH will star Tony nominee Robyn Hurder as “Ivy,” two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas as “Nigel,” Krysta Rodriguez as “Tracy,” John Behlmann as “Jerry,” two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen as “Susan,” Caroline Bowman as “Karen,” Jacqueline B. Arnold as “Anita,” Bella Coppola as “Chloe,” Casey Garvin as “Charlie” and Nicholas Matos as “Scott.”

Get ready for all the backstage pandemonium that brings a team of Broadway big shots to their knees heading to the opening night of Bombshell, a splashy new musical about Marilyn Monroe. It’s a rollercoaster ride filled with hilarious setbacks and surprises, kick-ass production numbers and iconic songs like “Let Me Be Your Star,” which were featured on the NBC television series that inspired it.

"It takes place in contemporary times and it's a creative team trying to put on a musical," explained director Susan Stroman. "So we all have lived this! It has an accessibility to it! And it's very, very funny."

Composer Marc Shaiman echoed her sentiments. "The thing about rehearsals, that really was on the TV show, was the humor! Joy, fun, laughter... it's happening in the show here and also in the rehearsals."