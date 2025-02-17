Video: Hanging with the Cast of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Things are about to get strange on Broadway. Rehearsals are now underway for Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which is due to begin performances Friday, March 28, 2025 and officially open Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre.



Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, and rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon, STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW is a new play written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin.



Are monsters born... or made? In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him?



As this thrilling mystery races forward, shadows of the past are unleashed, relationships are tested, and the town of Hawkins faces the ultimate question: can the power of friendship outshine the darkness within?

Louis McCartney will reprise the role of Henry Creel, which he created for the show's West End run. "[Last year] was a complete blur of destruction, death, love and passion. There was a lot that we put into [this show] last year, and we got a lot out of it certainly," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It's such a blessing to get to do it again. I can't wait to share another blur with a bunch of new people."

"I think this is possibly one of the most challenging things I've done as a producer- in the best possible way," added Sonia Friedman. "It's setting a whole new level of complexity of production, positioning, development. Working with a live story that has yet to complete it's canon, we land between Season's 4 and 5... and our story speaks to Season 5, which is yet to be released, and Season 5 speaks to our play. You've got this unprecedented, unique situation going on to start with."