Video: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Takes First Broadway Bows

Previews have offcially begun for 2024 Olivier Best New Musical Award-winning Operation Mincemeat! Just last night, the cast, who all are making their Broadway debuts in the show, took their very first Broadway bows in front of an energized audience at the Golden Theatre. Before the performance began, director Robert Hastie addressed the crowd, which included a group of loyal fans from the UK, to share remarks, noting that the show is about a group of misfits who succeed against all odds... kind of like putting on a Broadway show!

Starring in Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, is the 2024 Olivier Award-winning cast, David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Olivier Award-winner Jak Malone and Zoë Roberts, who will reprise their original acclaimed performances for the musical's Broadway (American) premiere this spring. Brandon Contreras, Sam Hartley, Jessi Kirtley, Gerianne Pérez and Amanda Jill Robinson round out the cast as understudies.