Video: Watch a First Look at IN THE HEIGHTS at Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre has released a trailer for their new production of In the Heights, with music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Encanto) and a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes (Daphne’s Dive, Water by the Spoonful). The production is currently running through May 4, 2025 in Signature’s MAX Theatre.

The production is directed by James Vásquez (The Old Globe Theatre’s Tiny Beautiful Things, Denver Center Theatre Company’s American Mariachi), with choreography by Shani Talmor (National Tour of On Your Feet, The MUNY’s Legally Blonde) and music direction by Angie Benson (Signature’s Soft Power, HAIR).

In the Heights is the joyous Tony Award-winning triumph by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) and Quiara Alegría Hudes (Daphne’s Dive). Lights up on Washington Heights, NYC where the streets are full of music, and everybody’s got a dream. With the neighborhood on the brink of gentrification, and a life-changing winning lottery ticket somewhere in their midst, the vibrant inhabitants share hope, loss and love as they plan their futures while cherishing their home.

Latin rhythms and hip-hop lyrics infuse “96,000,” “Paciencia y Fe,” “Carnaval del Barrio” and the title song as this breathtaking celebration of community and culture energetically bursts off the stage with Signature’s trademark immersive style.

The cast of In the Heights includes Karmine Alers (Broadway’s RENT, On Your Feet) as Daniela, Carianmax Benitez (Keegan’s Seussical, Merrily We Roll Along) as Carla, Berto Fernández (Cygnet Theatre’s Evita, San Diego Musical Theatre’s Catch Me If You Can) as Piragua Guy, Nicolas Garza (Seattle Rep’s In the Heights, ZACH Theatre’s The Inheritance) as Sonny, Victoria Gómez (Signature’s The Bridges of Madison County, Keegan’s Seussical) as Nina, Rayanne Gonzales (Signature’s The Bridges of Madison County, Sweeney Todd) as Abuela Claudia, Crissy Guerrero (Two River Theater’s American Mariachi, Dallas Theatre Center’s In the Heights) as Camila, Chibueze Ihuoma (Broadway’s Hadestown, Hangar Theater’s Once) as Benny, Ángel Lozada (Broadway’s Bad Cinderella, Off-Broadway’s Oratorio for Living Things) as Usnavi, Michael Marrero (National Tour of Peter Pan, Gateway Playhouse’s SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical) as Graffiti Pete, Rudy Martinez (Cleveland Playhouse’s In The Heights, Marriot Theatre’s In the Heights) as Kevin, and Adriana Scalice (National Tour of Six, National Tour of Mean Girls) as Vanessa.

The ensemble of In the Heights is rounded out by Nichole Forde (Off-Broadway’s Anne of Green Gables, Gatehouse Playhouse’s Evita), Steven Nicolás Franco (Monumental Theatre Company’s Spring Awakening, Imagination Stage’s Cinderella: A Salsa Fairytale), José J. Muñoz (The MUNY’s In the Heights, GC Productions’ Cats), Pepin (National Tour of On Your Feet, Olney Theatre Center’s Fiddler on the Roof), Matt Rivera (National Tour of On Your Feet, The MUNY’s Legally Blonde), Alanna Sibrián (Imagination Stage’s Cinderella: A Salsa Fairytale, NYU’s Mariposa), and Kristen Tarragó (National Tour of On Your Feet, Miami Children’s Theater’s A Chorus Line). Gianna Vasquez Bartolini (Gateway Playhouse’s Evita), Jared Martin (Mac-Haydn Theatre’s A Chorus Line), Tony Mercado (The Belmont Theatre’s CATS), and Graciela Rey (Signature’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum) are swings.

The creative team for In the Heights includes Scenic Design by Andrew R. Cohen (Round House’s A Hanukkah Carol, Olney Theatre Center’s Lend Me A Soprano), Costume Design by Ivania Stack (Signature’s Road Show, Woolly Mammoth and The Wilma’s My Mama and the Full-Scale Invasion), Lighting Design by Rui Rita (Broadway’s Skelton Crew, The Trip to Bountiful), Sound Design by Eric Norris (Signature’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Soft Power), and Wig Design by Anne Nesmith (Signature’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Soft Power).