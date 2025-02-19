Photo/Video Exclusive: Original A CHORUS LINE Stars Celebrate Its 50th Anniversary At City Springs Theatre Company Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Atlanta's City Springs Theatre Company reunited three original stars of A Chorus Line at its recent gala celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic musical's Broadway opening in 1975. Original stars Baayork Lee, Priscilla Lopez, and Kelly Bishop turned up to celebrate 50 years of Michael Bennet's groundbreaking musical. Check out photos from the event.

After a private dinner with the stars, patrons and donors, the public enjoyed a ticketed event to see them and savor back stories and performances of A Chorus Line's iconic songs by City Springs Theatre Conservatory students and professional actors. Atlanta television personality Paul Milliken served as Master of Ceremony.

The entire evening was the company's inaugural Encore Gala, benefitting education programs and scholarships at City Springs Theatre Conservatory, which since 2019 has been training the next generation of musical theatre performers and technicians. Tony award winner Shuler Hensley is the artistic director of City Springs Theatre Company.

Photo Credit: Ben Rose Photography