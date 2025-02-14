Video: Survival Jobs Panel with Emily Bergl, Krysta Rodriguez, and Jonathan Burke

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Survival Jobs, the hit podcast hosted by Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, is thrilled to release its latest episode, recorded live at BroadwayCon 2025. Episode 118, From Stage to Screen: Navigating a Film and TV Career for Performers, features an insightful conversation with acclaimed actors Emily Bergl (Shameless, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Jonathan Burke (Harlem, Cats: A Jellicle Ball), and Krysta Rodriguez (Smash, Spring Awakening). The panel delves into their careers spanning Broadway, film, and television, offering candid reflections on the industry and invaluable advice for performers looking to make the leap between mediums.

During the discussion, Bergl shares how she navigated early typecasting after her role in The Rage: Carrie 2, eventually building a dynamic TV career with standout roles in Mindhunter, Desperate Housewives, Gilmore Girls, and more. Burke discusses his time in the hit Amazon comedy Harlem and his creative journey as a writer and producer developing a new series Not Looking during the pandemic. Rodriguez reflects on her experience as part of the original cast of Smash, how the show was received upon release, and what it means to revisit Smash in a new Broadway adaptation this spring. The trio also provides firsthand insight into working on set and transitioning between theater, television, and film.

Capping off the episode is a high-energy Broadway-to-blockbuster trivia game, making for a lively and entertaining listen. The Survival Jobs team was thrilled to return to the 10th anniversary of BroadwayCon, sharing laughter, wisdom, and community with theater lovers. This exclusive video episode of Survival Jobs is now streaming on Broadway World, with the audio version available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible, and wherever you tune into your favorite podcasts.