Video: Tatianna Córdoba Sings 'Flying Away' from REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

Real Women Have Curves begins performances on April 1 at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

By: Feb. 17, 2025
Real Women Have Curves is getting ready for Broadway! The new musical is set to begin performances on April 1 at the James Earl Jones Theatre, ahead of an opening night on April 27. Can't wait that long? Check out a sneak peek as director and choreographer Sergio Trujillo takes the stage at BroadwayCon to introduce "Flying Away," performed by Tatianna Córdoba.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show coming to Broadway this April. It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds. 

The musical features music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning artist Joy Huerta and composer/lyricist Benjamin Velez, book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin, and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo





