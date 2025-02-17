Video: Tatianna Córdoba Sings 'Flying Away' from REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Real Women Have Curves is getting ready for Broadway! The new musical is set to begin performances on April 1 at the James Earl Jones Theatre, ahead of an opening night on April 27. Can't wait that long? Check out a sneak peek as director and choreographer Sergio Trujillo takes the stage at BroadwayCon to introduce "Flying Away," performed by Tatianna Córdoba.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show coming to Broadway this April. It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds.