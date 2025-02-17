Video: Inside Opening Night of REDWOOD with Idina Menzel & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Idina Menzel is back on Broadway! She stars in the new musical Redwood, about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. Redwood explores the lengths — and heights — one travels to find strength, resilience and healing. The new musical features De’Adre Aziza, Michael Park, Zachary Noah Piser, and Khaila Wilcox.

"It's such a risk to try to do an original musical," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge on opening night. "It's very unique! I was feeling such gratitude [when I took my bow] to Tina [Landau] for collaborating with me on this and believing in us."

In Redwood, Jesse (Menzel) seems to have it all — a successful career and devoted family — until a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows. When she finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California, a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever.