Video: Alan Cumming and Ari Shaprio Are Bringing OCH & OY! to Canada

Bosom buddies Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro are heading to Canada! The friends are getting ready to bring their show, Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret, to The Rose at Brampton On Stage, transporting audiences to other worlds through their stories. Now, they’re joining forces in song. Get ready to witness the critically acclaimed evening of tunes and tall tales.

How exactly did this pairing come to be? "After a Pride event, as we were walking off the stage, Alan turned to me and said, 'We always have such a good report together when we do these things. We should make a show together," explained Shapiro. "And now here we are. What's crazy is that we built the show around the things that we have in common, and over the time we've been doing it, that list has grown. We are now both best-selling memoirists! When we started, neither one of us hosted a reality competition TV show... now we're both hosts of reality TV shows!"