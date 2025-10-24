Videos You Missed This Week: BAT BOY, LIBERATION and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! Fall has officially arrived and a new season is very much in swing. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending October 17, 2025 with videos from Bat Boy, Liberation, and more!

When it comes to keeping their voices in tip-top shape, even Broadway stars need a guiding light. One of the brightest is Matt Farnsworth of Matt Farnsworth Vocal Studio. Watch in this video as Matt and his team chat more about their work. (more...)

Video: Larry Owens Stars in Exclusive Clip From THE FRENCH ITALIAN

BroadwayWorld is excited to share an exclusive clip from the indie comedy The French Italian, starring A Strange Loop star Larry Owens. Check it out now. (more...)

Video: Hailee Kaleem Wright Sings a Preview of CAREY: THE EMANCIPATION OF MIMI

What happens when one of horror's favorite characters meets music's biggest pop star? Find out with Carey: The Emancipation of Mimi. Watch in this video as Wright is joined by Ian Chan on the piano to give a special sneak peek of 'Vision of Love' and 'My All'. (more...)

A new video has been released, featuring clips from Theatre Under The Stars' all-new production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Check out the video here! (more...)

Talene Monahon’s Meet the Cartozians is officially in rehearsals. Directed by David Cromer, the play will kick off Second Stage Theater’s 47th Season, the first under the leadership of Artistic Director Evan Cabnet and Executive Director Adam Siegel. Watch in this video as the company discusses what the new play is all about! (more...)

Photos/Video: Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock in LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD

Little Bear Ridge Road has released production photos and a video montage ahead of the show's official opening night next week. Check out the photos and footage here! (more...)

In this episode, we're checking in with Emma Benson, who is the swing for nine tracks in Heathers- six ensemble characters, Martha Dunnstock, Ms. Fleming, and Heather McNamara. What's it like covering so many roles? Watch in this video. (more...)

Adam Gopnik is hitting the stage this fall! The best-selling author and legendary New Yorker writer returns to New York with his autobiographical solo show, playing October 17-26 at The Clark Studio Theater at Lincoln Center. Watch in this video as he explains what audiences can expect! (more...)

Noah Fosse explains why education and authenticity drove the Verdon Fosse Legacy’s partnership with RWS Global and Holland America Line to launch Fosse and Verdon, The Duet That Changed Broadway, set to debut in November 2025 aboard Koningsdam. (more...)

Video: Lindsey Ferrentino Is Getting a Royal Welcome to Broadway

Playwright Lindsey Ferrentino joins The Roundtable with Robert Bannon for an exclusive BroadwayWorld conversation about bringing The Queen of Versailles to the stage. Known for her acclaimed plays Ugly Lies the Bone and This Flat Earth, Ferrentino opens up about adapting the larger-than-life story of Jackie Siegel and America’s most famous unfinished mansion into a brand-new musical with songs by Stephen Schwartz and direction by Michael Arden. Watch in this video. (more...)

Richard II takes Manhattan in the newest production of Shakespeare's history play. Red Bull Theater is about to open its 2025-26 Season with Michael Urie starring in a version of Shakespeare's Richard II, adapted and directed by Craig Baldwin. Watch in this video as both chat more about the new take on the classic play. (more...)

An all new trailer has been released for Chicago Shakespeare Theater's production of Paranormal Activity, an original story based on Paramount Pictures’ terrifying film franchise—now live on stage. Check out the video here! (more...)

Video: Hugh Panaro & Elizabeth Stanley Rehearse with the New York Pops

Vocal powerhouses Hugh Panaro and Elizabeth Stanley will join in a program of hits beloved by fans of classic films and Broadway musicals alike. Watch as they rehearse with the Pops in this video! (more...)

Watch Marisha Wallace Sing Her 3 Dream Roles

Three dream roles have so far eluded Broadway and West End favorite Marisha Wallace. She just ended an acclaimed Broadway run in Cabaret, but her heart is set on playing these three characters someday. So cast her already! Watch in this video as she sings through the roles that she hopes to play one day. (more...)

Stage veterans Ethan Hawke, Andrew Scott, and Bobby Cannavale are all turning back the clocks of theater history with Blue Moon. Check out our conversation with the performers who discuss the relationship between songwriters Lorenz Hart and Richard Rodgers. (more...)

Ready to get liberated? Bess Wohl's acclaimed new play, Liberation, lands on Broadway this fall following a triumphant run off-Broadway. What's it all about...? Watch in this video as the cast unpacks their roles. (more...)

There's new music playing on 65th Street. The second Broadway revival of Ragtime is officially open at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Watch in this video as we go inside opening night with the whole company. (more...)

Watch video footage from the first preview of Chess on Broadway! The new video shows the buzzy audience arriving at the theatre and purchasing merchandise before the three stars make their entrance. (more...)

The holiday season is upon us, and the Radio City Rockettes are ready. Wacth in this video as they rehearse their iconic precision choreography from the 2025 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which is taking place during the dance company’s milestone 100th anniversary. (more...)

Rehearsals are very much underway for the New York City Center presentation of Bat Boy: The Musical. Watch in this video as the cast previews 'Hold Me, Bat Boy' and 'Three Bedroom House' and explains what the show is all about. (more...)

Watch a video from the new North American tour of The Sound of Music, led by Cayleigh Capaldi as Maria Rainer, Kevin Earley as Captain Georg von Trapp, Tony Award nominee Christiane Noll as the Mother Abbess. (more...)