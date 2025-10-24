Photos/Video: Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock in LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Little Bear Ridge Road has released production photos and a video montage ahead of the show's official opening night on Thursday, October 30. Starring Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock, with direction by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, Little Bear Ridge Road marks Hunter’s Broadway debut after more than 15 years of celebrated work Off-Broadway and in London’s West End. The production is now playing at the Booth Theatre for a limited 19-week engagement, concluding on Sunday, February 15.

Rounding out the company from the initial run at Steppenwolf Theatre are John Drea as ‘James/Kenny’ and Meighan Gerachis as ‘Paulette/Vickie.’ Understudies for the production include Jack Ball, Mary Beth Fisher, and Aubie Merrylees.

The design team for Little Bear Ridge Road includes Scott Pask (scenic design), Jessica Pabst (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), and Mikhail Fiksel (sound design).

On the remote outskirts of a small Idaho town, a razor-tongued aunt and her long-estranged nephew find themselves suddenly back in each other’s orbit—two lonely souls with a crumbling house to sell and a tangled history to unravel. Bitingly funny and quietly explosive, Little Bear Ridge Road is a sharply etched portrait of two people reaching across emotional galaxies—searching for meaning and fumbling toward connection, even as they fear it might swallow them whole. In this piercing and profound new play, the void is vast, the stars are indifferent, and love—messy, human, and hard-won—might be the only thing tethering us to Earth.

