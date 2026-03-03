Video: Luke Evans, Sam Pinkleton and More on THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Broadway Revival

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge recently spoke with the company of The Rocky Horror Show to discuss what it means to them to bring the show to the stage!

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show will feature direction by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, and will be led by Luke Evans as “Frank-N-Furter” making his Broadway debut.

Evans shared, "I never thought that I would do Broadway, but it was always on my bucket list. And it's happened. And I'm here. And I'm loving it! We're rehearsing on 42 Street! Even the name 42nd Street, to me, just brings up these dreams that I've had for such a long time!"

Director Pinkleton said, "The Rocky Horror Show has been around for 53 years. And it means a lot to a lot of people, including myself."

The cast will also include Tony Award nominee Rachel Dratch as “Narrator;” Tony Award nominee Andrew Durand as “Brad;” Tony Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner Amber Gray as “Riff Raff;” Critics Choice Award nominee Harvey Guillén (“What We Do in the Shadows,” Companion, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish) as “Eddie/Dr. Scott” making his Broadway debut; Academy Award nominee and The Actor Award [formerly known as the SAG Award] winner Stephanie Hsu as “Janet;” Academy Award and multiple time Emmy Award nominee Juliette Lewis as “Magenta” making her Broadway debut; Imagen Foundation Award nominee Josh Rivera as “Rocky” making his Broadway debut; and Golden Globe Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as “Columbia” making her Broadway debut. The cast will also include: Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau, and John Yi.

The Rocky Horror Show will feature choreography by Ani Taj (Dead Outlaw, Untitled DanceShowPartyThing w/ Sam Pinkleton), music supervision by Kris Kukul (Beetlejuice, All In: Comedy About Love), set design by Tony Award nominee dots (Appropriate, Oh, Mary!), costume design by Tony Award nominee David I. Reynoso (Water for Elephants, Sleep No More), lighting design by Tony Award winner Jane Cox (Appropriate, Macbeth), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful, The Great Gatsby), wig & hair design by Drama Desk Award nominee Alberto “Albee” Alvarado (The Outsiders, Sumo) and make-up design by Sterling Tull (No Glow, “Love Island USA”), with Bryan Bauer (Oh, Mary!, Mother Play) as the production stage manager.

The Rocky Horror Show will begin previews on Thursday, March 26, 2026, ahead of an opening on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at Studio 54 on Broadway. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 21, 2026.