Video: Unlocking Shakespeare with RICHARD II's Michael Urie & Craig Baldwin

Click Here for More on Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Richard II takes Manhattan in the newest production of Shakespeare's history play. Red Bull Theater is about to open its 2025-26 Season with Michael Urie starring in a version of Shakespeare's Richard II, adapted and directed by Craig Baldwin.

"I like to think of [Richard II] as like the prequel to Shakespeare's Game of Thrones, which is the War of the Roses," Baldwin told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "So all the history plays, Henry IV, Henry V, Henry VI... all those plays come after Richard II in his timeline. I was thinking a little bit about now and the current political climate we're in and the divisions and the brink of civil war we all feel we're in in America at the moment. And I was thinking about what is the prequel to that? What is the beginning of the story of America right now? And to me, that was the 80s."

Ambition and betrayal reign supreme in this electrifying reimagining of Shakespeare’s poetic masterpiece. Set in 1980s Manhattan, the neon skyline and shadowy backrooms become an epic battleground of identity and power, where a king’s divine right crumbles beneath the weight of human frailty.

"It's that feeling once you've clicked in [to Shakespeare]. And it happens when you're learning it too, like you start to learn the lines and it's like, I'll never learn this, I'll never be able to remember this. And then suddenly it's there," explained Urie. "It'll feel the same when you're listening to it. It might take you a second to click in, but once you're in, you're gonna hear the beautiful poetry, you're gonna hear these complex stories and you're gonna feel like you're in the 80s and medieval England at the same time."

Performances will begin Tuesday October 28th, with Opening Night set for Monday November 10th. Watch in this video as both chat more about the new take on the classic play.