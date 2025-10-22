Video: Hailee Kaleem Wright Sings a Preview of CAREY: THE EMANCIPATION OF MIMI

Click Here for More on In Rehearsals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What happens when one of horror's favorite characters meets music's biggest pop star? Find out with Carey: The Emancipation of Mimi. Carey White moves things with her mind. Mariah Carey moves people with her voice. This Halloween season, prepare yourself for the ultimate horror story - in FIVE octaves.

Imagine Stephen King’s “Carrie,” featuring the music and persona of Mariah Carey. But, this isn’t your typical jukebox musical darling, nor is it a replica of Stephen King’s masterpiece. Comedy, horror, glamour, glitter, and some seriously high notes combine to create a one-of-a-kind period piece - if you catch my drift.

Written by Alexander Gil Cruz and directed by Emilio Ramos, Carey stars Hailee Kaleem Wright (Moulin Rogue, Six) as Carey, with Blu Allen (MJ), Maria Bilbao (Sweeney Todd), Jaylon C. Crump (Hadestown), Cara Rose DiPetro, Stephanie Gomerez (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child), Giovanna Joy Greco, David Merino (Cabaret), Yasmeen Sulieman (Beautiful), Danielle Summons (Les Miserables), Jada Valenciaga (Shade: Queens of NYC), and Nazarria Workman (Ain’t Too Proud).

Watch in this video as Wright is joined by Ian Chan on the piano to give a special sneak peek of "Vision of Love" and "My All".