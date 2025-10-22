Video: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



An all new trailer has been released for Chicago Shakespeare Theater's production of Paranormal Activity, an original story based on Paramount Pictures’ terrifying film franchise—now live on stage. Check out the video here!

This North American premiere from celebrated Chicago playwright Levi Holloway (Broadway’s Grey House) and Punchdrunk’s Felix Barrett (Sleep No More) features illusions by Tony Award winner Chris Fisher (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape the past…but they soon discover that places aren’t haunted, people are.

The production runs through November 2 in The Yard, featuring performances by Cher Álvarez, Patrick Heusinger, Shannon Cochran, and Kate Fry and Sophie Kaegi. Following the run at Chicago Shakespeare, the North American premiere production runs at co-producing partner organizations: Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles (November 13-December 7), Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. (January 28-February 7), and American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco (February 19-March 15).