Video: Public Theatre Shares ANTIGONE (THIS PLAY I READ IN HIGH SCHOOL) Trailer





The Public Theater has released a teaser trailer for the world premiere of Antigone (This Play I Read in High School). The bold new adaptation of Sophocles’ classic begins performances in The Public’s Barbaralee Theater (formally the Anspacher Theater) on Thursday, February 26 with a Joseph Papp Free Performance. Watch the video now!

The production will now run through Sunday, March 29, with an official opening on Wednesday, March 11.

A take on Sophocles’ classic, Antigone (This Play I Read in High School) reimagines the story of Oedipus’ daughter Antigone through a bold new lens. Written by award-winning playwright Anna Ziegler, this lyrical epic follows a fiercely independent young woman determined to control her own body in a kingdom ruled by archaic laws that regulate women’s autonomy. Incisively witty and breathtakingly intelligent, Antigone (This Play I Read in High School) paints a world that is both modern and ancient; a world of lost leaders, hapless cops, and one very righteous daughter on an all-night bender. Drama Desk Award nominee Tyne Rafaeli directs this daring new work about the timeless quest to find your voice.

The complete cast of Antigone (This Play I Read in High School) includes Raquel Chavez (Understudy), Ethan Dubin (Cop 3/Achilles), Celia Keenan-Bolger (Chorus), Katie Kreisler (Cop 1/Proprietor), James Joseph O’Neil (Understudy), Susannah Perkins (Antigone), Dave Quay (Cop 2/Palace Guard), Kamal Sehrawy (Understudy), Tony Shalhoub (Creon), Calvin Leon Smith (Haemon), Ariel Woodiwiss (Understudy), and Haley Wong (Ismene).

Antigone (This Play I Read in High School) features scenic design by David Zinn; costume design by Enver Chakartash; lighting design by Jen Schriever; sound design and composition by Daniel Kluger; hair, wigs, and makeup design by Robert Pickens and Katie Gell; and prop management by Claire M. Kavanah. Lillis Meeh serves as the special effects designer for the production, Kelsey Rainwater provides intimacy direction, Julie Congress and Andrew Wade are the voice and speech coaches, and Patrick Mulryan is the dialect coach. Katie Young is the production stage manager and Caroline Englander is the stage manager.