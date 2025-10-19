Video: The Rockettes Get In Line for the 2025 Christmas Spectacular

Click Here for More on Rockettes

The holiday season is upon us, and the Radio City Rockettes are ready. Wacth in this video as they rehearse their iconic precision choreography from the 2025 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which is taking place during the dance company’s milestone 100th anniversary.

The 2025 Rockettes line consists of 84 Rockettes from 24 states and 4 countries, including 10 new Rockettes, all of whom came through the company’s no-fee dancer development program.

The 2025 production marks the debut of Sphere Immersive Sound at Radio City – the same groundbreaking sound system as Sphere in Las Vegas. Whether in the front row of the orchestra or the back of the third mezzanine, audiences will hear every instrument, every note, and every tap sound with perfect clarity and at the same volume, immersing them in a holiday wonderland like never before.

Photo courtesy of MSG Entertainment